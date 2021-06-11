Beautiful, bizarre and strangely addictive, the film begins as a botched hit which results in the meeting of brunette amnesiac Rita (Laura Harring – Love in the Time of Cholera) and blonde would-be Hollywood actress Betty (Naomi Watts – Birdman, 21 Grams). Taking the viewer on a memorable neo-noir trip through Hollywood’s dark underbelly, Lynch dispenses with a conventional narrative in favour of a hallucinogenic assault on the senses that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

28-03-2017Youtube: StudiocanalUK

Today (Friday June 11), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi. Ocimax is showing Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Samug. CineCiutat continues to show My Salinger Year, First Cow and Nomadland. New this week is Mulholland Drive. Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Let Him Go. New this week is The Hobbit: The Desolation of Samug.

To check for further information click on the locations above.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.00 (Wed, Sat, Sun); 19.30 (Mon), 20.00 (Fri), 21.00 (Mon, Tues, Wed, Sat and Sun) *All the times have been updated from the printed version on Friday June 11.

Sinopsis: After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

Starring: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux.

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 2 hours 27 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller.

See above trailer

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 18.50 (Tues)

Sinopsis: The dwarves, along with Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey, continue their quest to reclaim Erebor, their homeland, from Smaug. Bilbo Baggins is in possession of a mysterious and magical ring.

Starring: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and Richard Armitage.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Adventure and Fantasy.

Let him go (2020)

Times at Festival: 20.50 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson.

Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner and Kayli Carter.

Director: Thomas Bezucha.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

My Salinger Year (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.05 (Sun); 17.25 (Mon); 17.30 (Wed, Fri & Sat); 19.00 (On Mon, Tue, Wed & Sat) ; 20.10 (Fri); 21.30 (Tue); 21.50 (Wed, Sat & Sun); 22.05 (Mon)

Sinopsis: A college grad takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer J.D. Salinger.

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver and Douglas Booth.

Director: Philippe Falardeau.

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Times at Ocimax: On Sat & Sun: 12.05; Daily: 16.10 & 18.40

Times at Festival: 12.15 (Sun), 19.00 (Mon & Tue), 18.30 (Tue)

Sinopsis: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O’Connor.

Director: Michael Chaves.

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Horror, Mystery and Thriller.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); 16.10 (daily)

Times at Festival: 20.05 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy/Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.30 (Wed, Fri & Sat); 21.45 (Mon)

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Sinopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama/Western.

Rated: PG-13.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.45 (Sun)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.