Today (Thursday June 24), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park. Ocimax is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 17.30 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 20.25 (Tues)

Sinopsis: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O’Connor.

Director: Michael Chaves.

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Horror, Mystery and Thriller.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 (Sun); 16.10 (daily)

Sinopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy/Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

In the Heights (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 20.00 (Daily); 12.00 (Sat & Sun)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.30 (Sun), 17.25, 19.30 & 21.20 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu)

Times at Festival: 12.35 (Sun); 19.20 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

Director: Jon M. Chu.

Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama/Musical.

The elephant man (1980)

Times at CineCiutat: 19:30 (Tues) 21:30 (Sun)



Sinopsis: A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man who is mistreated while scraping a living as a side-show freak. Behind his monstrous façade, there is revealed a person of kindness, intelligence and sophistication.



Starring: Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt, Anne Bancroft

Director: David Lynch



Duration: 2 h. 4minutes



Rated:14.

Category: Biography, Drama.



Nominations: Nominated for 8 Oscars, 10 wins & 22 nominations total.