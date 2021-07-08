Today (Thursday July 8), films have been updated for Ocimax only. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

Black Widow (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 21.30 (preview)

Times at Festival: 21.30

Sinopsis: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Rating: 12

FAST & FURIOUS 9 (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10, 16,30 and 19.30

Sinopsis: Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.

Director: Justin Lin

Duration: 2 hours 29 minutes

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure and Crime.

In the Heights (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.25 and 21.20

Times at Ocimax: 12.10

Sinopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

Director: Jon M. Chu.

Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama/Musical.

Don't forget to check the drive-in films which are now running. They are being screened in Spanish. Click here.