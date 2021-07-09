Today, films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

Miss Marx (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.55 (Tue), 17.05 (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat), 17.15 (Thur & Sun), 21.45 (Daily)

Sinopsis: Bright, intelligent, passionate and free, Eleanor is Karl Marx’s youngest daughter. Among the first women to link the themes of feminism and socialism, she takes part in the workers’ battles and fights for women’s rights and the abolition of child labor. In 1883 she meets Edward Aveling and her life is crushed by a passionate but tragic love story.

Starring: Romola Garai, Patrick Kennedy and John Gordon Sinclair.

Director: Susanna Nicchi arelli.

Duration: 1 hour and 74 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Biography.

Black Widow (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10, 17.05 and 20.00

Times at Festival: 2.25 (Sun), 19.25 (Tue) and 20.10 (Tue)

Sinopsis: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Rating: 12

Wild at Heart (1990)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Sun), 21.30 (Mon)

Sinopsis: Young lovers Sailor and Lula run from the variety of weirdos that Lula’s mom has hired to kill Sailor.

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern and Willem Dafoe.

Director: David Lynch

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Comedy, Crime and Drama.

Fast & Furious 9 (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10, 16.30 and 19.30

Times at Festival: 17.50 (Tues); 21.10 (Tues)

Sinopsis: Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.

Director: Justin Lin

Duration: 2 hours 29 minutes

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure and Crime.

In the Heights (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.25 (Daily)

Sinopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

Director: Jon M. Chu.

Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama/Musical.

