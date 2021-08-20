Films have been updated today (Friday August 20). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

Free Guy (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.05, 18.00 and 20.30

Films at Festival: 12.40 (Sun); 20.45 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A bank employee discovers that he is actually a character in a video game.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.

Director: Shawn Levy

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Action, Comedy and Sci-Fi.

Rated: PG-13.

See trailer above

Annette (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.45 & 19.15 (daily); 21.30 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 21.15 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A comedian and his opera singer wife have a two-year-old daughter with a surprising gift.

Starring: Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg.

Director: Leos Carax.

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Musical and Romance.

David Lynch Universe - Short Films

Times at CineCiutat: 22:00 (Sun); 19.30 (Tues)

Six men getting sick (4’), experimental animation from 1967 and prelude to films such as Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks or Lost Highway.

The alphabet (4’), Lynch’s second short film based on a real nightmare and combining animation and live action.

The grandmother (’33), animation and real image about a boy who uses his grandmother to escape his parents’ neglect.

The amputee (’4), a short film directed while Eraserhead was in financial limbo.

Lumière, an initiative of Sarah Moon, who in 1995, to commemorate the first 100 years of cinema, brought together forty renowned film directors from all over the world. Each had absolute freedom and 52 seconds.