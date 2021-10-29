Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, October 29.
To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, and Festival Park. Also showing in Minorca.
The Courier (2020)
Times at Ocimax: 16.45 & 21.35 (Daily)
Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Tue)
Times at Ocimax Mahon: 19.15 (Thur)
Plot summary: In the shadow of the Cold War a letter from Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) an agency of the Soviet Union received by MI6 stating the concern of Penkovsky about world safety and his anxiety about a nuclear war.
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze and Rachel Brosnahan
Director: Dominic Cooke
Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes
Rated: PG13
Category: Drama, History and Thriller
See trailer above.
The Last Duel (2021)
Times at Ocimax: 16.45 & 19.35 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)
Times at Festival Park: 12.15 (Sun & Mon); 19.40 (Tue)
Plot summary: Told in three viewpoints: husband’s, rapist, wife’s is very informing. Lots of medieval fighting and court machinations.
Starring: Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer
Director: Ridley Scott
Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes
Rated: 16
Category: Drama, History and Action
Venom: Let There Be carnage (2021)
Times at Ocimax: 17.00 & 19.20 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)
Times at Festival: 20.30 (Tue)
Plot summary: Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.
Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams
Director: Andy Serkis
Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Action
No time to die (2021)
Times at Rivoli: 17.00 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu); 15.45 & 21.15 (Both Mon); 20.15 (Tue, Wed & Thur)
Times at Festival: 18.40 (Tue)
Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.
Starring: Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek
Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller
Dune (2021)
Times at Augusta: 18.00 (Daily)
Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes
Rated: PG13.
Category: Adventure, Drama & Sci-Fi
Eternals (2021)
Times at Ocimax: Tickets on sale now as Premiere is Friday November 5 for showings at 16.00 & 19.15
Plot summary: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.
Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie.
Director: Chloé Zhao
Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes
Rated: PG13
Category: Action, Adventure and Drama
Currently there are no comments.