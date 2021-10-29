Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, October 29.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Augusta, and Festival Park. Also showing in Minorca.

The Courier (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 16.45 & 21.35 (Daily)

Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Tue)

Times at Ocimax Mahon: 19.15 (Thur)

Plot summary: In the shadow of the Cold War a letter from Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) an agency of the Soviet Union received by MI6 stating the concern of Penkovsky about world safety and his anxiety about a nuclear war.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze and Rachel Brosnahan

Director: Dominic Cooke

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Drama, History and Thriller

The Last Duel (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.45 & 19.35 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival Park: 12.15 (Sun & Mon); 19.40 (Tue)

Plot summary: Told in three viewpoints: husband’s, rapist, wife’s is very informing. Lots of medieval fighting and court machinations.

Starring: Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer

Director: Ridley Scott

Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Rated: 16

Category: Drama, History and Action

Venom: Let There Be carnage (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 17.00 & 19.20 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 20.30 (Tue)

Plot summary: Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams

Director: Andy Serkis

Duration: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 17.00 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu); 15.45 & 21.15 (Both Mon); 20.15 (Tue, Wed & Thur)

Times at Festival: 18.40 (Tue)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

Dune (2021)

Times at Augusta: 18.00 (Daily)

Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Rated: PG13.

Category: Adventure, Drama & Sci-Fi

Eternals (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Tickets on sale now as Premiere is Friday November 5 for showings at 16.00 & 19.15

Plot summary: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie.

Director: Chloé Zhao

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Action, Adventure and Drama