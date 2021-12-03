Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, December 3.
To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
Times at Ocimax: 15.40 & 18.15 (Daily); 12.15 (Sat & Sun)
Times at Festival: 20.30 (Daily); 12.15 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed)
Times at Mahon: (Minorca): 20.10 (Thursday)
Plot summary: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Starring: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard
Director: Jason Reitman
Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Adventure, Comedy and Adventure
See trailer above
Matrix (1999)
Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Daily)
Plot summary: Thomas A. Anderson is a man living two lives. By day he is an average computer programmer and by night a hacker known as Neo.
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburnen and Carrie-Anne Moss
Directors: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski
Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes
Rated: 18
Category: Action and Sci-Fi.
Love Gets a Room (2021)
Times at CineCiutat: 11.35 (Sat, Sun & Wed); 17.20 & 19.25 (Daily)
Plot summary: A group of actors perform in the heart of the Warsaw Ghetto, in a life or death context on a run-down stage.
Starring: Valentina Bellè, Henry Goodman and Anastasia Hill
Director: Rodrigo Cortés
Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes
Rated: NR
Category: Drama, Musical and Romance.
House of Gucci (2021)
Times at Rivoli: 15.30 & 22.00 (Daily)
Plot summary: House of Gucci is inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder..
Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino
Director: Ridley Scott
Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Crime and Drama
Spencer (2021)
Times at CineCiutat: 17.15 & 21.55 (Daily)
Plot summary: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen
Director: Pablo Larraín
Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes
Rated: R
Category: Biography and Drama
The Power of the Dog (2021)
Times at CineCiutat: 21.30 (Daily)
Plot summary: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and child, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Director: Jane Campion
Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes
Rated: R
Category: Drama, Romance and Western
Tickets on sale now for Spider-man: No Way Home (2021) in English to be premiered on Thursday December 16 at Ocimax in Palma.
Currently there are no comments.