Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, December 3.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 15.40 & 18.15 (Daily); 12.15 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 20.30 (Daily); 12.15 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed)

Times at Mahon: (Minorca): 20.10 (Thursday)

Plot summary: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Starring: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard

Director: Jason Reitman

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Adventure, Comedy and Adventure

See trailer above

Matrix (1999)

Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Daily)

Plot summary: Thomas A. Anderson is a man living two lives. By day he is an average computer programmer and by night a hacker known as Neo.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburnen and Carrie-Anne Moss

Directors: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Rated: 18

Category: Action and Sci-Fi.

Love Gets a Room (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.35 (Sat, Sun & Wed); 17.20 & 19.25 (Daily)

Plot summary: A group of actors perform in the heart of the Warsaw Ghetto, in a life or death context on a run-down stage.

Starring: Valentina Bellè, Henry Goodman and Anastasia Hill

Director: Rodrigo Cortés

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Rated: NR

Category: Drama, Musical and Romance.

House of Gucci (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 15.30 & 22.00 (Daily)

Plot summary: House of Gucci is inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder..

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino

Director: Ridley Scott

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Crime and Drama

Spencer (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.15 & 21.55 (Daily)

Plot summary: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen

Director: Pablo Larraín

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Rated: R

Category: Biography and Drama

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.30 (Daily)

Plot summary: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and child, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Director: Jane Campion

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Rated: R

Category: Drama, Romance and Western

Tickets on sale now for Spider-man: No Way Home (2021) in English to be premiered on Thursday December 16 at Ocimax in Palma.