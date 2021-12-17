Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, December 19.
To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.
Spider-man: No Way Home (2021)
Times at Ocimax: 16.00 & 19.10 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)
Times at Fesitval: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); 17.30 (Mon & Tue) 19.10 (Daily); 20.50 (Mon & Tue); 22.30 (Fri & Sat)
Times at Ocimax Mahon: 19.30 (Thursday)
Plot summary: With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Starring: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland
Director: Jon Watts
Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Rated: 7
Category: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi
See above trailer
Nowhere special (2021)
Times at CineCiutat: 17.05 (Mon); 17.15 &21.50 (Sun); 19.00 & 22.05 (Sat); 22.10 (Fri & Mon)
Plot summary: Inspired by true events, “Nowhere Special” features James Norton as thirty-five-year-old window cleaner John, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth.
Starring: James Norton, Daniel Lamont and Eileen O’Higgins
Director: Uberto Pasolini
Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes
Rated: NR
Category: Drama
Dear Evan Hansen (2021)
Times at Rivoli: 16.00 (Daily)
Plot summary: Film adaptation of the musical about Evan Hansen, a student with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a classmate.
Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever
Director: Stephen Chbosky
Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Drama and Musical
Don't Look Up
Times at CineCiutat: 16.55 (Mon & Tue); 21.15 (Sun); 21.25 (Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue)
Plot summary: It tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep
Director: Adam McKay
Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Comedy, Drama and Sci-Fi
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
Times at Ocimax: 12.15 (Sat & Sun)
Plot summary: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Starring: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard
Director: Jason Reitman
Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Adventure, Comedy and Adventure
House of Gucci (2021)
Times at Rivoli: 15.30 (Daily)
Plot summary: House of Gucci is inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder..
Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino
Director: Ridley Scott
Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Crime and Drama
West Side Story (1961)
Times at CineCiutat: 19.10 (Friday)
Plot summary: Two young men from two rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends end in tragedy.
Starring: Natalie Wood, George Chakiris and Richard Beymer
Director: Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise
Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes
Rated: 7
Category: Drama, Crime and Musical
West Side Story (2021)
To premiere on Wednesday December 22. Tickets on sale now at Ocimax in Palma for 16.00, 19.00 and 22.00
Plot summary: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose
Director: Steven Spielberg
Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes
Rated: 12
Category: Crime, Drama and Musical
Currently there are no comments.