Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, December 19.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.

Spider-man: No Way Home (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.00 & 19.10 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Fesitval: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); 17.30 (Mon & Tue) 19.10 (Daily); 20.50 (Mon & Tue); 22.30 (Fri & Sat)

Times at Ocimax Mahon: 19.30 (Thursday)

Plot summary: With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland

Director: Jon Watts

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Rated: 7

Category: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Nowhere special (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.05 (Mon); 17.15 &21.50 (Sun); 19.00 & 22.05 (Sat); 22.10 (Fri & Mon)

Plot summary: Inspired by true events, “Nowhere Special” features James Norton as thirty-five-year-old window cleaner John, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth.

Starring: James Norton, Daniel Lamont and Eileen O’Higgins

Director: Uberto Pasolini

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Rated: NR

Category: Drama

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 16.00 (Daily)

Plot summary: Film adaptation of the musical about Evan Hansen, a student with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a classmate.

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Drama and Musical

Don't Look Up

Times at CineCiutat: 16.55 (Mon & Tue); 21.15 (Sun); 21.25 (Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue)

Plot summary: It tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

Director: Adam McKay

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Comedy, Drama and Sci-Fi

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.15 (Sat & Sun)

Plot summary: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Starring: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard

Director: Jason Reitman

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Adventure, Comedy and Adventure

House of Gucci (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 15.30 (Daily)

Plot summary: House of Gucci is inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder..

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino

Director: Ridley Scott

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Crime and Drama

West Side Story (1961)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.10 (Friday)

Plot summary: Two young men from two rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends end in tragedy.

Starring: Natalie Wood, George Chakiris and Richard Beymer

Director: Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Rated: 7

Category: Drama, Crime and Musical

West Side Story (2021)

To premiere on Wednesday December 22. Tickets on sale now at Ocimax in Palma for 16.00, 19.00 and 22.00

Plot summary: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose

Director: Steven Spielberg

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Crime, Drama and Musical