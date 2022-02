On Friday the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye is to premiere at CineCiutat.

It is based on the documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia.

The film stars Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio, and follows the rise and fall of in the 1970s and 80s.

Times to be announced shortly. Watch this space.