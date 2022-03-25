These are the current films that are showing in Palma as of Friday, March 25.

Also showing in Minorca.

Coming soon: Morbius

To show at Ocimax from April 1. Tickets on sale now.

Daily showings at...15.45...18.10...20.45

Plot summary: As yet there are no film reviews - here’s what the distributor says about the film: “Biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. The line between hero and villain will be broken. One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”



Starring: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona.

Director: Directed Daniel Espinosa.

Duration: 1 hr & 48 mins.

Rated: PG-13.

The Batman (2022)



Showing daily at Augusta ...16.15...17.45...19.45

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

Plot summary: Director and co-writer Matt Reeves has created a new Batman film phase, in which Robert Pattinson reinvents billionaire Bruce Wayne as an elegantly wasted rock star recluse, willowy and dandyish in his black suit with tendrils of dark hair falling over his face. However, Wayne magically trebles in bulk when he reappears in costume and mask as the Dark Knight, with his whole body transformed into a slab-like impassivity. And this of course is happening in the dark vastness of Gotham City, the brutal and murky world which Christopher Nolan originally pioneered with his Dark Knight trilogy. Intriguingly at first, The Batman feels like a serial killer, chiller, movie. For a time it promises a mystery plot relating to the theme of municipal corruption which is so important to the Batman franchise, and holds out hope of an unmasking with a satisfying narrative resolution. It is tremendously well designed, visually spectacular with great set pieces and juddering, body-shattering impacts coming at you in all directions out of the darkness. There are really good performances from Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro, and Zoë Kravitz is charisma personified. Nevertheless, to non Batman fans, this latest attempt could be described as a tad overlong - but, it probably delivers in spades what Batman fans want from their ever evolving cult hero.

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright

Director: Matt Reeves

Duration: 2 hours and 55 minutes

Rated: 12

Death on the Nile (2022)

Showing daily at Rivoli ...16.00

Plot summary: Long ‘coronavirally’ delayed, Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie movie puffs effortfully into harbour. It’s the classic (and often filmed) whodunnit about a murder on a steamer making its way down the river in Egypt with an Anglo-American boatful of waxy-faced cameos aboard. The horrible homicide means that one of the passengers will have to spring into action, and this is of course the amply moustached Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself. It is Poirot who interviews suspects, supervises corpse-storage in the ship’s galley freezer cabinet and delivers the final unmasking – and all without the captain insisting that the Egyptian police should possibly get involved. Among the stars on the passenger list - Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders play lady’s-companion Mrs Bowers and her wealthy socialite-turned-socialist employer Marie Van Schuyler, and the presence of this venerable comedy duo makes the movie look weirdly like a version of the spoof they might have created for their erstwhile TV show. Russell Brand keeps his comedy stylings under wraps as the deadpan Dr Linus Windlesham. A good time could be had naming all those famous actors in minor walk on parts. Suffice it to say, you will what you’re getting if you choose to visit this movie!

Starring: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Kenneth Branagh

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Rated: 12

Belfast (2021)

Showing daily at Ocimax... 15.50 *Special price at 4 euros

Plot summary: A wondrously nostalgic look at his childhood, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is a heartfelt and emotionally powerful piece of cinema. Branagh has crafted a film where whimsy and realism sit side-by-side so the viewer can visit a Belfast which is as much a figment of the filmmaker’s 50 year-old memory as it is a document charting the start of Northern Ireland’s violence and civil unrest in the late 1960s. As a writer and director, Branagh wants to show his childhood from the perspective of his ten year-old self. The filmmaker’s on-screen proxy, Buddy (Jude Hill) shows us the story with wide-eyed wonder. Be that the moments of flash mob violence, to the joys of afternoon’s watching movies, there’s an exuberance to how young Buddy sees the world. Yes, there is danger, but Buddy never fully realises its true extent. With financial troubles and local violence on the rise, Buddy’s Ma and Pa (Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) begin to believe that life might be better for their young family if they leave Belfast and start new lives elsewhere.This seems like a lot of upheaval for young Buddy who doesn’t want to leave his home or his grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench). This imagery is perfectly accompanied by the choice selection of Van Morrison’s music which punctuates the onscreen action – the city’s most successful musical son and its most famous filmmaker working together. The film is never cloying and young Jude Hill manages to perfectly capture a wide-eyed sense of wonder. The adults in the cast also impress, all matching the tone that Branagh sets as director. A wonderful film.

Starring: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie and Caitriona Balfe

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Duration: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Rated: 12

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Showing on Sunday and Monday at CineCiutat... 19.00

Plot summary: A rich, complex and fascinating performance from Olivia Colman is what gives this movie its piercing power: she has some old-school star quality and screen presence. Colman is the centre of a stylish feature debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal as writer-director, adapting a novel by Elena Ferrante. The result is an absorbingly shaped psychological drama, built around a single traumatising event from which the action metastasises. It takes place partly in the present and also in the lead character’s remembered past, triggered by a calamity that she witnesses and in which she decides, insidiously, to participate. These scenes aren’t simply flashbacks; they have their own relevance and urgency which run alongside the immediate action. The setting is a Greek island where Leonard Cohen is supposed to have hung out in the 1960s. A British academic arrives on holiday: this is Leda, played by Colman, a Yorkshire-born professor of comparative literature at Harvard, and she has clearly been looking forward to this break for ages, settling almost ecstatically into the vacation apartment into which her bags are carried by the property’s maturely attractive housekeeper Lyle (Ed Harris). Yes, but what happens next?

Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Duration: 2 hours and 1 minute

Rated: 12

The Power of the dog (2021)

Showing on Friday and Tuesday at CineCiutat... 19.00

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and child, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Director: Jane Campion. R.

Duration: 2hours and 6 mins

Rated: 12