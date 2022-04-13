These are the current films that are showing in Palma as of Wedneasday, April 13. Films have been updated earlier due to the public holidays this coming Thursday and Friday.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, CineCiutat and Augusta.

The Lost City (2022)

Showing daily at Augusta...16.25...18.45... 21.00 (Augusta is now open daily until further notice)

Plot summary: Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

Director: Aaron Nee & Adam Nee

Duration: 1 hr & 52 mins

Rated: 12

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Showing daily at Augusta ... 16.30 ... 19.30

Plot summary: The Secrets of Dumbledore is another very amiable and lovely-looking fantasy adventure with some great production design and visual effects, especially in the New York scenes. Mads Mikkelsen has been brought into the series to replace Johnny Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, the evil wizard who once had a close relationship with Albus Dumbledore himself (played by Jude Law with a donnish manner and beard). The movie takes us into the world of 1930s Europe and Weimar Berlin; Grindelwald happens to be in prison and is planning to gain absolute control of the wizarding world when he gets out, by the accepted democratic route if that is convenient. Remind you of anyone? There is also Newt’s coolly patrician brother Theseus (Callum Turner), as competent and unfazed as a John Buchan character, and Professor Lally Hicks, stylishly played by Jessica Williams, provides the intellectual steel, wizard Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) will further upset the applecart and Newt’s jolly-hockey-sticks assistant Bunty Broadacre (Victoria Yeates) has a bit of a non-serious crush on our hero. We meet famous Hogwarts teachers in their youth, although if we assume that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was happening around the end of the 20th century, we might pedantically ponder the fact that this would make key teaching staff at that time around 100 years old. Magic preserves youth, clearly.

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller

Director: David Yates

Duration: 2 hours & 22 mins

Rated: 7

Mass(2021)

Showing on Wed, Thur, Sat and Monday at CineCiutat ... 21.25

Plot summary: A film centred around a meeting between four people in a church room may not be something that arouses your interest. However, despite the low-key setting and talky nature of Fran Kranz’s directorial debut, the film is surprisingly dynamic. Sure, there are no action sequences but on an emotional level, this is a real gut-punch of a production. It takes place years after a violent act at a high school that took the lives of several children. The exact nature of the tragic event isn’t revealed immediately. Instead, we find ourselves introduced to two sets of parents – Reed Birney and Ann Dowd alongside Jason Isaacs and Marth Plimpton – who get together for a sit-down meeting at an Episcopalian church. They are polite with one another at first but as they sit down to talk, we learn more about why they have come to share the room with one another. As conversations take place, we learn that they are all grieving for their children. However, two are held to blame for what happened on the fateful school day when the act of atrocity took place. It later transpires that one of their children is the perpetrator of the murders. Prepare yourself for a unique phycological drama that will make you think seriously about the nature of evil

Starring: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton and Ann Dowd.

Director: Fran Kranz.

Duration: 1 hr & 53 mins

Rated: PG-13

Death on the Nile (2022)

Showing daily at Rivoli ...16.00

Plot summary: Long ‘coronavirally’ delayed, Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie movie puffs effortfully into harbour. It’s the classic (and often filmed) whodunnit about a murder on a steamer making its way down the river in Egypt with an Anglo-American boatful of waxy-faced cameos aboard. The horrible homicide means that one of the passengers will have to spring into action, and this is of course the amply moustached Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself. It is Poirot who interviews suspects, supervises corpse-storage in the ship’s galley freezer cabinet and delivers the final unmasking – and all without the captain insisting that the Egyptian police should possibly get involved. Among the stars on the passenger list - Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders play lady’s-companion Mrs Bowers and her wealthy socialite-turned-socialist employer Marie Van Schuyler, and the presence of this venerable comedy duo makes the movie look weirdly like a version of the spoof they might have created for their erstwhile TV show. Russell Brand keeps his comedy stylings under wraps as the deadpan Dr Linus Windlesham. A good time could be had naming all those famous actors in minor walk on parts. Suffice it to say, you will what you’re getting if you choose to visit this movie!

Starring: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Kenneth Branagh

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Rated: 12

CODA (2021)

Showing on Wed, Thur, Fri, Sun and Mon at CineCiutat... 19.00

Plot summary: A coming-of-age comedy drama that’s crafted with sincerity & brims with authenticity, CODA covers the journey of the only hearing person in a culturally deaf family who finds herself torn between following her dreams & fear of abandoning her parents in pursuit of her passion. It is a simple, heartfelt & crowd-pleasing delight that’s further bolstered by its welcome inclusivity & emotional purity. Written & directed by Sian Heder, the premise is nothing new and the route it takes is also a familiar one but the emotional beats do strike the right chord with the heart and make it an endearing, arresting & heartwarming roller-coaster. Its portrait of deaf community in typical, day-to-day settings is carried out with care & understanding and the family dynamic is both relatable & thoroughly captivating. The small-town setting, radiant camerawork, intelligent wit, breezy pace & silent interplays add more exuberance to the experience but it’s the performances from its entire cast & the spot-on chemistry they share with one another that strengthens the picture from inside out.

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur

Director: Sian Heder

Duration: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Rated: 12

Tickets on sale for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which premieres on Friday, May 6 at Ocimax.

Showing daily at Ocimax from May 6 ... 15.30 ... 18.15 ... 21.10

Showing on Saturday and Sunday at Ocimax ... 12.05

Plot summary: After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan, causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil. Strange will face an on coming storm, where he will be faced with old enemy’s and new foes, we will see strange mixed with hero’s from different worlds, will strange be able to stop Wanda, and he’s evil variant, or will the world crumble around him.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen

Directed: Sam Raimi

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Rated: PG13