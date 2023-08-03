Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter03/08/2023 14:59
Free pop-corn for Bulletin readers when you see Barbie or Oppenheimer in English starting tomorrow at the Ocimax, Augusta and Rivoli cinemas in Palma. Just cut out the coupon in tomorrow´s newspaper on Page 19 and present at the cinema.

Happy viewing!

Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m

  • Showing at Augusta in Palma from today to Sunday at 5.30pm, 7.45pm, 9.05pm.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon

Director Christopher Nolan

Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb

Rated R. 3h.

  • Showing at Ocimax in Palma: daily at 12pm, 5.45pm, 9.10pm
  • Showing at Rivoli in Palma: daily at 3pm, 8.30pm