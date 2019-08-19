Shares:

Dear Sir,

I was horrified to read about the plight of a group of Santa Ponsa and Magalluf workers.

It is a disgrace that apparently, no solicitor will take on their case and expose this disgusting treatment of employees in 2019, when so many different laws now exist to regulate business contracts and to protect workers from such crooked practices.

A thorough investigation should now take place and all the people involved in this fraudulent behaviour should be soundly punished by very heavy fines or even imprisonment, to deter others from this criminal behaviour.

The names of all the employers involved who are guilty of this malpractice should also be exposed to the maximum publicity. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Finally, a tribunal should make sure that every single one of these employees are paid the arrears of wages due to them.

Shiela Peczenik