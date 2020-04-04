Letters to the Editor
Puerto Pollensa
Dear Sir,
Can we, through your pages, send our thoughts, love and support to our many, many
friends in Puerto Pollensa who over the years we have come to think of as family? We have holidayed in many of the resorts, but Puerto Pollensa has become our "home", especially the jostal Bahia! It looks because of this virus and my vulnerability, we will miss our May trip, but all going well we WILL be back in October!
To Esti, Francisco, Emilio, Sergio, Miguel and the Irish Colleen Louisa, stay strong and
well!
Ron &Diane McWhirter
East Kilbride, Scotland
