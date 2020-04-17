Booze ban benefits
When the Balearic Minister for Tourism, Employment and Economy, Iago Negueruela announced that there were going to be strict restrictions on all inclusive alcohol served in certain black spot resorts this summer - Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antonio in Ibiza - he sparked an international debate with a mixed response from certain sectors of the tourist industries here in the Balearics and in the United Kingdom and Germany. His new plan was dubbed the “Balearic booze ban” with threats of people turning their backs on the targeted resorts, even the Balearics in general, because six alcoholic drinks with meals was considered not enough.
Some people are still upset over the tourist tax, but I am not going down that road, my colleague Andrew Ede dealt with that yesterday.
However, in hindsight, looking at the current challenges the local tourist industry is having to confront, it could prove beneficial for resort businesses. There is no question that it is going to be a late and probably rather short tourist season this year for those hotels and resort business which do open. But, the all inclusive restrictions will no doubt prompt clients in the affected hotels to venture out to local bars and supermarkets, not to mention the odd restaurant, therefore generating extra revenue many establishments have been missing out on for years because of the all inclusive boom and will need this year.
