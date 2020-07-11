Shares:

The Barbados government is considering giving people the chance to relocate to the tropical island’s sparkling beaches and work from there remotely for up to a year. If you changed the word Barbados to Majorca it would certainly give you some food for thought and it is not a bad idea for the island as it battles to secure some revenue in these hard times.

The “Barbados Welcome Stamp,” is the brainchild of the island’s Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who came up with the scheme after saying short-term travel and the requirements for testing have become more difficult during the pandemic.

The move comes as Caribbean tourism has been decimated by the pandemic. The industry accounts for 40% of Barbados’ gross domestic product with 30% of its workforce directly employed by it. One thing is clear; it is going to take a long time for Majorca to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

This sumer at best we will get 30 percent of the tourists who visited us last year and the prospects for the future also look rather unsettled. So Majorca needs to start thinking outside the box. The Barbados proposal could just work for Majorca and already many people do work remotely from the island. As I mentioned in an earlier Viewpoint the island needs to try and start diversifying its economy.

The days of mass tourism as we know it could be numbered. Majorca has plenty to offer and it is alot more than just a package holiday destination.