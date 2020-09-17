Shares:

Spain appears to be changing its attitude towards Gibraltar (finally). Spain, Gibraltar and Britain are working to build shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the adjacent Spanish border region. This is certainly a step forward and comes as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

When I visited Gibraltar last year I was told that Brexit could be a golden opportunity for Gibraltar and Spain to improve relations. This certainly appears to be the case. For once both Gibraltar and Spain are working together and this is certainly a step in the right direction. It must be remembered that thousands of Spaniards are employed on Gibraltar and cross the border everyday. Any change in the status of Gibraltar after Brexit would hit both sides hard. Spain´s new stance on the “Rock” is certainly refreshing. It could be the dawn of a new era.

Gibraltar has big plans. It has a new and modern airport which is hardly used which could easily open up the Spanish side of the border for tourism. Gibraltar has always said that it wants to work with Spain. There had been fears that Brexit could mean that Spain closed its border with Gibraltar which would have been a major blow. The people of Gibraltar voted in favour of staying in the European Union because they believed that their very livelihood depended on it. Britain may have voted to leave the European Union but it appears to have brought Spain and Gibraltar closer together.