The British will always travel, package holidays to the Balearics and Spain may not be available right now but airlines are still operating and Britons are still coming despite having to go into quarantine on their return.

And, Westminster’s latest “rule of six” plan could play into the hands of Majorca should the island get a proper grip of the Covid infections.

It transpires that a growing number of families faced with the threat of the “rule of six” destroying all hopes of a large, traditional family Christmas, are thumbing their nose at Boris and are already planning on travelling abroad for the festive season. Teletext Holidays yesterday reported a 26% increase in average party size bookings, with more multi-generational family parties as people decide to travel abroad for Christmas week.

And, data relating to bookings taken during the second week in September for the Christmas period – a claimed 97% week-on-week rise. It will come as a kick in the teeth for the UK travel industry which is already reporting Christmas cancellations of large family groups, but it could play into the hands of Majorca. Granted, good weather can not be guaranteed over Christmas but it is certainly going to be better than in the UK and it will provide some families with a welcome change to the usual family Christmas at home.