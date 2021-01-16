It has been a week when frustrations over the lockdown measures finally boiled over and delays over the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine caused despair. You do get the impression that the people of the Balearics believe that we are stuck in the middle of an awful situation and we do not appear to be advancing. Case numbers continue to rise, the vaccine appears to be in the distant distance and shops, bars and the big stores have been ordered to shutdown. It is a stalemate situation. I think what we would all like to see is decisive action.

One of the most sensible options I have heard is to order a complete lockdown and roll the vaccine out in force with the vaccinations taking place 24/7. The Balearic government have resisted a complete lockdown but ordered the closure of bars and restaurants which led to the demonstrations through the streets of Palma earlier this week. People are not happy with the government. No-one really understands the latest restrictions eventhough the figures largely speak for themselves; 10,000 people are being treated for Covid-19 at the moment across the islands.

But why bars, restaurants and the large shopping centres have been ordered to close is a mystery for many. To be honest if you can have people queueing for take-outs, you might as well let them sit on the terrace as long as social distancing is maintained. It seems pretty senceless. I suppose the Balearic government must have their reasons and there is no way that they would embark on such a restrictive measure if they thought that it wasn´t necessary. But for some people enough is enough and it is quite understandable.