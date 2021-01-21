Sparked by the threat from competing destinations that they intend to win the race of opening up for tourism ahead of top destinations like Mallorca this year, and despite attempts by the British and Spanish governments to poor cold water on an earlier than expected start to the summer season, destinations like Mallorca are selling well. And, one of the main reasons is that there are some very attractive holiday bargains to be snapped up in the UK.

Package holiday prices in the January peak booking period for summer 2021 have fallen as the industry seeks to stimulate post-Covid crisis demand.

Average rates have fallen by a minimum of 10% year-on-year with seven-night summer breaks in the Mediterranean starting at less than £150 per person and Mallorca is currently trending as the third most popular destination in Europe behind Crete and Tenerife.

So, perhaps the Balearic government should take notice of the rising demand for holidays in Mallorca, not to mention the thousands of second home and yacht owners wishing to return to the island, get the vaccine programme rolling faster and open up air corridors as soon as possible. Play competing destinations at their own game, drop airport taxes and operating fees, perhaps even some publicity in the UK because now is the time to strike.