TOUGHER and longer travel restrictions in the UK or not, what is clear is that Britons are desperate for some sun this year and judging by comments from leading travel agents and tour operators in the UK, millions will be jumping on planes as soon as the government gives them the green light. Spanish government sources also revealed yesterday that they are working on creating safe air corridors as soon as possible, vaccine pending, so efforts to try and get some tourists back are clearly being made.

And, the head of the Spanish tourist board in Germany also said this weekend that hoards of Germans are also dying to whip out their beach towels on a glorious sunny beach. So pent up demand for holidays in the two main source markets for Spain, and in particular the Balearics, is rising.

Another factor which has come into play in the UK is that the price of “staycations” have rocketed making overseas holidays much cheaper. This can only be potentially good news for the likes of Majorca, now all that remains is for the Balearics to get its vaccines rolled out and fast.

The local authorities, especially the Council of Majorca, are planning promotional campaigns in the key markets such as the UK - however while some sectors of the tourist industry appear to be prepared to have a punt and try and get going as quickly as possible, others, such as hoteliers, are holding back and, for the moment, are holding back blaming the lack of government clarity and aid as reasons for their continued insecurity.