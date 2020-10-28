Young scientists. 16-10-2020 The Academy School

The DP2 group are all working hard on their internal assessments which are part of their final International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme grade.

The labs are busy with our young scientists preparing their individual investigative work for their Physics, Biology and Environmental Systems and Society projects.

These range from trying to find the most appropriate method to measure specific heat capacity of oils; measuring the effect fertilisers have on plant growth; investigating the effect of acidity on the photosynthetic rate of aquatic plants, such as the local Posidonia Oceanic which is facing problems due to the increase in air pollution in the Mediterranean; to looking at the pigments involved in photosynthesis, using chromatography.