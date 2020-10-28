Junior Bulletin
The Academy School news this week
The DP2 group are all working hard on their internal assessments which are part of their final International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme grade.
The labs are busy with our young scientists preparing their individual investigative work for their Physics, Biology and Environmental Systems and Society projects.
These range from trying to find the most appropriate method to measure specific heat capacity of oils; measuring the effect fertilisers have on plant growth; investigating the effect of acidity on the photosynthetic rate of aquatic plants, such as the local Posidonia Oceanic which is facing problems due to the increase in air pollution in the Mediterranean; to looking at the pigments involved in photosynthesis, using chromatography.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.