Students from BIC. 03-11-2020 Baleares International College

Shares:

BIC Sa Porrassa and BIC Sant Agustí will be holding a combination of Virtual Open Days to offer families the opportunity to get a better idea of our schools and to gain an insight into student life at BIC. A Virtual Open Day is a great opportunity for you to learn about our School and enter in a live Q and A session with our Principals and Leadership Teams at both schools.

Our next Open Days will be held in November and December across both BIC schools, Sant Agustí (Palma) and Sa Porrassa (Calvia).

Dates and registrations:

To register for our Virtual Open Days please click on the following links below or contact us directly:

BIC Sa Porrassa - accommodated in a large, custom-built school situated in the beautiful, rural environment of Calvià . The school is in a very accessible location on the southwest coast of Majorca and has a capacity for over 450 students from 3 to 18 years of age.

· Thursday November 12, 2020 at 17.30 - Register by clicking here or contact us at

registrar@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167

· Thursday December 10, 2020 at 17.30 - To register by clicking here or contact us at

registrar@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167

BIC Sant Agusti - an Early Years and Primary specialised School located in the high-quality residential environment of Sant Agustí in Palma. The school has a capacity for 160 students from 2 to 11 years of age.

· Thursday November 19, 2020 at 17.30 - Register by clicking here or contact us at

office.san@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161

· Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 17.30 - Register by clicking here or contact us office.san@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161

In order to organise a personalised tour at either or both schools, please contact us directly:

San Agusti- office.san@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161

Sa Porrassa - registrar@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167

To know more about Baleares International College we welcome you to visit our website:

www.balearesint.net

We look forward welcoming you at Baleares International College