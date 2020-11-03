Junior Bulletin
Virtual Open Days at Baleares International College
BIC Sa Porrassa and BIC Sant Agustí will be holding a combination of Virtual Open Days to offer families the opportunity to get a better idea of our schools and to gain an insight into student life at BIC. A Virtual Open Day is a great opportunity for you to learn about our School and enter in a live Q and A session with our Principals and Leadership Teams at both schools.
Our next Open Days will be held in November and December across both BIC schools, Sant Agustí (Palma) and Sa Porrassa (Calvia).
Dates and registrations:
To register for our Virtual Open Days please click on the following links below or contact us directly:
BIC Sa Porrassa - accommodated in a large, custom-built school situated in the beautiful, rural environment of Calvià . The school is in a very accessible location on the southwest coast of Majorca and has a capacity for over 450 students from 3 to 18 years of age.
· Thursday November 12, 2020 at 17.30 - Register by clicking here or contact us at
registrar@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167
· Thursday December 10, 2020 at 17.30 - To register by clicking here or contact us at
registrar@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167
BIC Sant Agusti - an Early Years and Primary specialised School located in the high-quality residential environment of Sant Agustí in Palma. The school has a capacity for 160 students from 2 to 11 years of age.
· Thursday November 19, 2020 at 17.30 - Register by clicking here or contact us at
office.san@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161
· Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 17.30 - Register by clicking here or contact us office.san@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161
In order to organise a personalised tour at either or both schools, please contact us directly:
San Agusti- office.san@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161
Sa Porrassa - registrar@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167
To know more about Baleares International College we welcome you to visit our website:
www.balearesint.net
We look forward welcoming you at Baleares International College
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.