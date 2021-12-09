Mallorca's traditional Christmas markets are always laden with artisanal products, fashion, traditional tasty dishes from the Island and fantastic gift ideas. Some have already opened and the rest will up and running in the next week or so. Here's a look at what's on offer.

Palma

There are 132 Christmas market stalls in Palma this year, which is 30 more than 2020. They're open from 10:00-21:00 every day and you can find them in Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaça d’España, Plaça de la Porta Pintada and Plaza del Mercat.

The Christmas market at Pueblo Español is open from 16:30-23:00 on Fridays and 12:00-23:00 every weekend until January 2. Tickets cost 12 euros for adults and 2 euros for children aged 6-12.

The Son Amar Christmas market near Palmanola on the Palma-Soller road is open until December 19, with craft stalls, food and drink, a skating rink and Santa Claus is there! Tickets cost 5 euros for anyone over 10 years old and minors get in free. Opening hours are 18:00-22:00 on Fridays and 13:00-23:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Es Pil·larí Christmas market will be open from 10:00-19:30 on December 18 and December 19 in Plaça de la Iglesia.

The Rata Christmas market in the old Palma fire station has more than 50 stalls offering art, artisanal products, jewellery, fashion, toys, books and much, much more. There’s also a variety of food on offer from La Pajarita, Manduka Street Food, Frapa's foodtruck, Café Riutort and Pans Lluc. It will be open on December 11 and December 12 from 10:30-20:30.

Can Pastilla Christmas market will be open on December 18 and December 19 from 10:30-20:00 in Plaza Pio IX with a variety of products on offer for adults and children.

Outside of Palma



The Puerto Portals Christmas market will be open from December 16-January 6 with more than 40 beautifully decorated stalls offering a wide variety of products, including Christmas tree ornaments, wooden toys and scrumptious Mallorcan food.

The Port Adriano Christmas market will be open in the central square from December 17-January 9 with a skating rink for children over the age of 4 and a giant slide that’s 3 metres high and 30 metres long. All activities are free and the park is open from 12:00 until 20:00, but will close at 16:00 on December 24 and December 31. There will be two stalls selling food and they will also have a seating area.

Petra Christmas market will be open from 17:30-21:00 on Saturday, December 11.

Alaró Christmas market will be open on December 11 and 12.

Manacor Christmas market will be open from 16.30-2100 on December 17, 18 and 19 in Passeig d'Antoni Maura (Na Camel·la).

Porto Cristo Christmas market will be open from 16:30-21:00 on December 12 in Avinguda dels Pins.

Consell Christmas market opens on December 18.

Son Servera Christmas market will be open on December 18 and 19.

Cala Millor Christmas market opens on December 11.

Santa Ponsa Christmas market is open until December 19.