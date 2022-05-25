14th Edition of the Cuina de Mallorca presentation. | Jaume Morey
La Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca (literally the Mallorca Cuisine Show) is a CAEB Restaurants Association project to promote the restaurant sector and the consumption of local products. With the backing of the Council of Mallorca and town halls, this project consists of eight routes, the latest one being Serra Sud (south Tramuntana). It starts on Thursday and lasts until Sunday (May 29). There are nineteen participating restaurants in Andratx, Banyalbufar, Calvia (including Magalluf and Palmanova), Estellencs and Puigpunyent. They are offering special 'Mostra' menus as well as 'Gastronomic' menus. Details about these restaurants (address, contact and the menus) are available at mostradecuinademallorca.com.
