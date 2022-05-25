La Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca (literally the Mallorca Cuisine Show) is a CAEB Restaurants Association project to promote the restaurant sector and the consumption of local products. With the backing of the Council of Mallorca and town halls, this project consists of eight routes, the latest one being Serra Sud (south Tramuntana). It starts on Thursday and lasts until Sunday (May 29). There are nineteen participating restaurants in Andratx, Banyalbufar, Calvia (including Magalluf and Palmanova), Estellencs and Puigpunyent. They are offering special 'Mostra' menus as well as 'Gastronomic' menus. Details about these restaurants (address, contact and the menus) are available at mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Coming up - Mallorca 'cuisine show' routes Further routes for the Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca restaurant and local products promotion are: Llevant (east Mallorca) from June 2 to 5; Migjorn (south), June 9-12; Serra Nord (north Tramuntana), June 16-19; Pla (the plain region), June 23-26; and the Raiguer region (Marratxi heading north to Buger and Campanet), June 30-July 3. Full details will be available the day before each route starts at mostradecuinademallorca.com.