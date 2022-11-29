The month of festive joy is upon us and food is a big part of it. Here are a few events and Christmas menus to enjoy on the island this Christmas!

Christmas Lunch at O'Neills, Palmanova

O'Neills are taking bookings now! Book through their website oneills-bar.com or call 971 68 17 51,

Menu available from Thursday 1 December to Friday 23 December (excluding Sundays).

This delicious menu consists of a choice of starter between Chestnut Soup or Prawn Cocktail.

A main course of traditional turkey, nutroast or salmon served with roast winter vegetables, brussel sprouts, stuffing, roast potatoes, pigs in blankets and gravy (or white wine sauce for the salmon).

Yummy deserts include Christmas Pudding or Chocolate Coulant.

The menu includes a glass of cava on arrival. At a fantastic price of 20€ per person. 10€ deposit per person; pre-orders minimum 48 hours in advance.

Christmas Lunch with the Bulletin

The Bulletin is offering readers the opportunity to get their Christmas off to a great start with a traditional lunch and bumper raffle. Join us at Can Eduardo Restaurant on TUESDAY 20th DECEMBER for the big event. Lunch will be served at 1.30pm.

The festive lunch menu includes:

Glass of Wine or Beer on arrival

A starter of Cream of Tomatoes with Xoriguer, Chives and croutons OR Classic Prawn Cocktail with Marie Rose sauce.

Main Courses consist of a Traditional Roast Turkey and Trimmings: Herb Stuffing, Creamed Potato, Roast Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy OR Baked Fillet of Salmon, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Tomato and Herb Salsa OR Braised Beef Cheeks, Winter Vegetables, Red Wine and Thyme.

A choice of desert between Yule Log with Mint Chocolate Ice Cream OR Christmas Pudding and Brandy Sauce.

Drinks: White, Rose, Red Wine, Beer, Water and Coffee.

45€ Per Person

To reserve your place call Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your menu choices and card details.

Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park.

Christmas Special Lunch Menu at Secret Garden, Portals Nous

You will be guaranteed a warm welcome and a fun filled time at Secret Garden Portals. They are at your disposal for lunch bookings throughout December 2022 to make your party go with a swing!

Starters to choose from: Cauliflower and cheese soup with crusty bread - Beetroot and goats cheese salad with walnuts - Home made chicken liver Pate with crusty bread

Mains to choose from: Turkey with oven roast potatoes, honey roast carrots, roast parsnips, Brussel sprouts, sage and onion stuffing, pigs in blankets and a rich red wine gravy - Savoury nut roast loaf with roast potatoes, honey and thyme parsnips, Brussel sprouts, sage and onion stuffing, broccoli and a vegetarian gravy - Fillet of salmon with oven roast potatoes, honey roast carrots Brussel sprouts and Broccoli.

Drinks: Includes half bottle of house wine per person. 30€ per person. 10€ per person non-refundable deposit required at the time of booking.

Contact Secret Garden Portals on 711013480 or 971 676467 to make a reservation.