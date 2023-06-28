After the 'soles' the Repsol Guide presents the 'soletes'. A list of more than 300 beach bars, ice cream parlours, bars, cafés, restaurants, wine bars and 'fast good' kitchens all over Spain where to stop this summer. The guide focuses mainly on coastal areas and the most charming summer establishments. The guide, which was presented this Wednesday and will be available via an app, has eight distinctions in Mallorca, eight in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The Mallorcan establishments included in the app are Molico (Sencelles), Las Sirenas (Llucmajor), Boira (Palma), El Perrito (Palma), Sa Fábrica de Gelats (Sóller), Sea Club de Cap Rocat (Llucmajor), Hostal Cuba (Palma) and La Cocotte (Andratx). On Ibiza, the most outstanding are Can Xicu de Sa Torre (Sant Miquel de Balansat), Can Tixedó (Sant Antoni de Portmany) Ses Casetes Art Café (Sant Antoni de Portmany), El Carmen (Sant Josep de Sa Talaia), La Cava (Ibiza), Es Mercat (Ibiza), Rascalobos (Sant Josep de Sa Talaia), Il Giardinetto (Ibiza) and Cafuné (Sant Francesc de Formentera).

Specifically, in this edition, the team of experts of the gastronomic guide has once again travelled to towns and cities all over the country where to enjoy gastronomy this summer and where you can find beach bars, hidden terraces or picnic areas surrounded by nature that some roadside restaurants have in the back.

Guía Repsol has now published eight issues of its 'soletes', with a total of more than 3,000 establishments spread throughout Spain. "We are very satisfied with the new selection of more than 300 places with their own history, which are added to the more than 3,000 'soletes' and which can now be found in the new 'app' that we have just launched. A very efficient and convenient tool with which to save time this holiday season and guarantee the right choice", explained the director of Guía Repsol, María Ritter.

By regions, in this edition, the one with the most 'Soletes', the youngest and most informal distinction of the Repsol Guide, is Andalusia with 62 spaces, followed by the Community of Valencia (31), Catalonia (30), Castile and Leon (24), Galicia (22), Community of Madrid (20), Basque Country (19), Canary Islands (18) and Balearic Islands (17).