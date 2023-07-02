The 'llonguet' never goes out of fashion. This bread roll, which is typical of Palma, is one of the big stars of Mallorcan gastronomy. Its appearance is oval-shaped and has a large indentation in the centre, which is due to the folding, rolling and cutting of the dough before baking. The 'llonguet' can be filled to the consumer's preference. In fact, in recent years, bakeries have made great innovations, dough with squid ink, wholemeal and elaborate fillings. Following are seven places to try this delicious roll:
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.