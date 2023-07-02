The 'llonguet' never goes out of fashion. This bread roll, which is typical of Palma, is one of the big stars of Mallorcan gastronomy. Its appearance is oval-shaped and has a large indentation in the centre, which is due to the folding, rolling and cutting of the dough before baking. The 'llonguet' can be filled to the consumer's preference. In fact, in recent years, bakeries have made great innovations, dough with squid ink, wholemeal and elaborate fillings. Following are seven places to try this delicious roll:

Es Vaixell (Vicari Joaquim Fuster, 13 Es Portixol). This small bar located on the Es Portixol promenade offers a relaxed atmosphere in front of the sea. One of its specialities are the 'llonguets', as they offer a varied menu of sandwiches for all tastes. Trempó, Serrano ham with mozzarella, camallot, cheese or chicken are some of the varieties. Bon Vent (Av. de Bartomeu Riutort, 83. Can Pastilla). This terrace located in Playa de Palma is one of the most pleasant places to enjoy the summer sunsets. As well as enjoying the music and the relaxed atmosphere, they offer a menu of varied 'llonguets' and pa amb olis. Bar Bosch (Plaça Joan Carles I, Palma). A Palma classic. Right in the heart of Palma you can taste its llonguets, known among the locals as 'llagostas'. The oldest people say that the secret to their sandwiches being so tasty lies in the griddle and in their Mediterranean character. In their menu you can find more than a dozen different proposals. La Tertulia (Carrer d'Ausiàs March, 19). This café-theatre is a one hundred per cent Mallorcan establishment. Its menu includes a wide variety of 'llonguets' and 'pa amb oli' made with local products. Café Sibil-la (Calle Blanquerna, 7 Palma). This café-restaurant is located in one of the most central streets of the city. It stands out for offering a menu made with natural products and options for vegans. Llonguets' of ham and cheese and camallot with fried egg are some of their proposals. Bar Tony (Plaza Santa Eulalia, 4). This place located in the heart of Palma is one of the most popular among those who usually stop for a mid-morning snack in the centre. The house speciality is the 'llonguet' of camaiot with cheese. Bodega Bellver (Can Serinya, 2). Since it became what it is in the 1920s, Bodega Bellver has offered character and charm in one of Palma's oldest establishments. It offers a menu that includes, apart from the traditional 'llonguets', such as loin, bacon or chistorra sausage, other more contemporary ones, such as sobrasada with honey, onion black pudding with cheese and roasted peppers or goat's cheese with bacon and tomato jam.