Since my first visit several months ago, Arlequín has become my “go to” place for innovative cocktails, great atmosphere and a bit of banter with their handsome mixologists. So, when they invited me to try their Perfect Pear cocktail - created by one of the owners, Fran Marcos, in collaboration with Oli de Mallorca – I jumped at the chance!

First off, I loved their play on words, making a pear based cocktail and pairing it with extra virgin olive oil. The cocktail itself is created with pear and cardamom June gin, Maior gin Mallorca, pear liqueur, Extra Virgin Olive Oil made with Picual variety of olives, lime juice, pear syrup, orange bitters and emulsified vegan tea. It was served in a tall coupe glass and decorated with a spring of rosemary pegged with a tiny peg to the edge of it. On top of that we were treated to a bowl of pear and olive oil ice cream served on a base of a crumble.

The combination of gin with pear, citrus and a touch of rosemary resulted in an easy and refreshing drink. Olive oil added depth of flavour, while not taking away any of the freshness. Pear and olive oil combination worked really well in the ice cream too and, if I did not have another event to go to, I would have happily had another round of each!

With Perfect Pear, Fran Marcos joined the list of other prominent mixologists who have accepted the challenge of creating a cocktail taking advantage of the aromas, flavours and textures of Oli de Mallorca’s Extra Virgin Olive Oils. His predecessors included: Rafa Martín, Matías Iriarte, Salvador Esquinas, Alberto Pons, Gabriela Mijas, Cristian Balta, Andreu Genestar and Antoni Motoso.

I urge you to get down to Arlequín while they are still doing this special and see if you agree with me that pears and olives really do make a perfect pair!

The place

Arlequin

C/ de Santa Eulalia 7, Palma

871 739 665

Price

From 11 euros