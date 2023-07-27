Ever since “Nadal's hotel” - aka Zel Mallorca, a partnership between the famous tennis player and Meliá Hotels International - opened in Palmanova a few weeks ago, there has been a buzz around it and it seems impossible to walk in for a drink or dinner without a reservation.

That said, their chiringuito did not seem completely full whenever I walked past it. Technically, this is not a chiringuito, as it is not directly on the beach, but adjacent to a hotel across the street from it, but they have done all they can to make it look and feel like one – a cute wooden structure with sand underneath our feet are surrounded by palm trees, young olive trees and several other types of plants making this place feel welcoming and relaxing.

I also loved the fact that the shade is provided by irrefularly shaped canvases that look like old sails, another nod to the beach life around us.

I was attended by lovely Katerina from Czech who recommended I try a Beso Strawberry mojito. It came in a simple straight tall plastic glass (no glass by the pool I guess!). Mashed strawberries, squeezed lime quarters and several mint leaves added to the colourful presentation.