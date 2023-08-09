The 'Variat' is the dish par excellence in Mallorca. It is a combination of Mallorcan dishes that is a hit with locals and visitors who want to savour the best of the island. According to experts, the origins of variat go back to the 1950s and 1960s, with the arrival of tourism, although in recent years it has undoubtedly come back into fashion among young and old alike.

About its origins, experts say that tourists were looking for a variety of tapas and it was when someone who ran an inn had the idea of taking a small casserole dish and putting a spoonful of each of the dishes he had prepared for lunch. On the plate you can put everything typical of Mallorcan gastronomy and as much as you can fit: frit de matances, frit mariner, pica-pica, croquettes, pilotetes, calamares a la romana or ensaladilla, among other options.

The towns are characterised by their traditional cuisine, while some contemporary chefs offer a more contemporary version of the dish. Here is a selection of ten places to eat a variat during the Summer.

1. Bar ATB

2. Bar Pigalle

3. S'Olivera de Binissalem

4. Bar Mingo

5. Sa Raval

6. Cafeteria Ses Nines

Carrer de Cal Cabrer, 07007 Palma.

7. Café Palmanova

8. Bar - Restaurante Ca'n Eusebio

9. Cor Barra i Taula

10. La Llubinense

Carrer de Pere Llobera, 16, 07007 Palma.