Summer, beach and sun - who doesn't fancy a cold drink while enjoying paradise? This is what makes a holiday in Mallorca more than perfect or your days off after work. If you prefer non-alcoholic drinks instead of beer, summer wine or sangria, there are many interesting alternatives to soft drinks, for example cocktails. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails (to mock means something like to imitate) are absolutely trendy for those who follow a healthy lifestyle, but don't want to miss out on the summer get-togethers.

But what's a cocktail without crushed ice? This extra ingredient brings a certain professionalism to the non-alcoholic cocktail. They also have the advantage that they can cool the drink better due to the larger surface area. Here are five of the most popular, delicious and refreshing non-alcoholic cocktails for you to savour summer in your drink sip by sip. If you want to surprise your guests at home, you will be the best host with these recipes. Enjoy!

Mojito

Traditionally, a mojito is made with white rum, which in this recipe can be substituted with ginger ale or tonic water. Fresh mint and lime also give the drink a refreshing taste. You can simply mix 150 ml of ginger ale or tonic water, 1.5 teaspoons of syrup (lime, mint or passion fruit syrup), unrefined cane sugar and add a lime and two sprigs of mint.

Piña Colada

The Piña Colada is a sweet and creamy rum cocktail that has an exotic coconut and pineapple flavour. The coconut and cream make the cocktail a real calorie bomb. The non-alcoholic variant, on the other hand, convinces with its high protein content. That makes every athlete happy. Simply cut up fresh pineapple chunks (100 grams) and mix with 120 ml almond milk, 120 ml coconut milk, 1 tablespoon vanilla whey, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon vanilla spice.

Virgin Bloody Mary

The Virgin Bloody Mary is perfect for anyone who prefers something a little less sweet and a little stronger. The non-alcoholic version of the Bloody Mary does not make any major changes to the original, except, of course, that the alcohol is omitted. For the delicious cocktail, simply add 200 ml of tomato juice, a dash of Tabasco and Worcester sauce and some salt and pepper to a cocktail shaker. Put ice cubes in a glass and fill it with the mixture. Depending on your taste, garnish with pepper and place a stick of celery in the glass or hang a slice of cucumber on the rim of the glass.

You can simply mix 150 ml of ginger ale or tonic water, 1.5 teaspoons of syrup (lime, mint or passion fruit syrup), unrefined cane sugar and add a lime and two sprigs of mint.

Piña Colada

The Piña Colada is a sweet and creamy rum cocktail that has an exotic coconut and pineapple flavour. The coconut and cream make the cocktail a real calorie bomb. The non-alcoholic variant, on the other hand, convinces with its high protein content. That makes every athlete happy. Simply cut up fresh pineapple chunks (100 grams) and mix with 120 ml almond milk, 120 ml coconut milk, 1 tablespoon vanilla whey, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon vanilla spice.

Virgin Bloody Mary

The Virgin Bloody Mary is perfect for anyone who prefers something a little less sweet and a little stronger. The non-alcoholic version of the Bloody Mary does not make any major changes to the original, except, of course, that the alcohol is omitted. For the delicious cocktail, simply add 200 ml of tomato juice, a dash of Tabasco and Worcester sauce and some salt and pepper to a cocktail shaker. Put ice cubes in a glass and fill it with the mixture. Depending on your taste, garnish with pepper and place a stick of celery in the glass or hang a slice of cucumber on the rim of the glass.