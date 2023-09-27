Step into the heart of Spain's culinary culture as we dive into a tantalising world of Spanish snacks at local bars.

The origin of the aperitif dates back to the dawn of the 20th century, when Spanish bars and taverns began serving small portions of food to accompany alcoholic drinks. This custom quickly took root in Spanish culture and became a mainstay of social life, giving rise to a wide variety of regional aperitifs.

Croquetasricas.com have compiled a list of the 8 most ordered aperitifs by the customers in Spanish bars this autumn:

1. Patatas bravas (Chips)

Certainly, the most popular bar snack is undoubtedly potato chips, whether they come in a bag or are served with various sauces. Among them, "bravas" reign supreme. This iconic Spanish appetizer features crispy fried potatoes paired with a spicy sauce and creamy mayonnaise, making it a beloved choice nationwide for its delightful blend of flavours and textures.

2. Aceitunas (Olives)

A wide array of olives, each with its unique flavour, offers a healthy and delicious option for snacking. From the classic green olives to those stuffed with anchovies or peppers, they're a staple on bar tables everywhere. In regions like the Basque Country and other autonomous communities, "gildas" hold their own reputation. Comprising two olives, an anchovy, and a pickled chili pepper, these skewered delights are a local favorite worth savoring.

3. Rabas/ Calamares (Fried squid/ calamari)

This appetizer had to make its way to the top, especially in many places like Madrid, where it's commonly enjoyed as a sandwich. It's safe to say that "rabas" (fried squid) and calamari rank among the most sought-after appetizers.

The key distinction between "rabas" and calamari lies in their shape; "rabas" are elongated, resulting in a much crispier texture compared to the circular-shaped calamari. Notably, "rabas" are the squid's actual tentacles, expertly coated in batter and deep-fried to perfection.

4. Embutidos (Cold cuts)

A piece of bread with some cold cuts (Iberian or Serrano ham, salami, chorizo, or pork loin). An appetizer that everyone loves!

5. Tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelette)

A classic dish of our gastronomy that is always present in a ranking of the most sought-after appetizers by people at midday.

6. Boquerones en vinagre (Anchovies)

Marinated anchovies in vinegar and olive oil are a refreshing and flavorful option. They are typically served with olives and slices of bread.

7. Croquetas (Croquettes)

These petite fried delights offer endless filling possibilities, ranging from ham and chicken to mushrooms and cod. The creamy interior with the crispy exterior makes them utterly irresistible.

8. Frutos secos (Dried fruits)

The most commonly consumed nuts as snacks are primarily peanuts, almonds, and cashews.