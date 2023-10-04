This week a friend and I planned to go to a different bar, which turned out to be closed, even though Google said otherwise. That was pretty frustrating, so if any bar owners are reading my columns - and I should hope so! – please, please keep your info up to date!

In any case, we ended up at Gaudi Cocktail Bar and loved the experience from the moment we arrived. Situated in the bustling Sindicat area, Gaudí isn’t just another watering hole—it’s a mood, an atmosphere. The whole square, in fact, is super charming. The terraces are filled with youngish, mostly Spanish speaking crowds. We went on Tuesday, known as a Ruta Martiana tapas day in the area, so that added to the buzz.

At the entrance to Gaudi, we found out that they had a happy hour every day of the week, offering several cocktails for just five euros a pop. That was a good start! Once inside, our attention was drawn to the eclectic décor. We were greeted by one of Carolina Adán’s Art is Life graffiti, followed by numerous colourful metal sculptures of fish interspersed with several eye catching paintings. The green plant wall paper in the back room had me fooled for a moment, thinking that there was a back garden.

Let’s talk about the cocktails, though! As all the classics were on happy hour offer, we opted to try a mojito, a caipirinha (or caipiriña), and a caipiroska. The mojito here is not just rum, mint, sugar, lime, and soda water; it looks simple, served in a straight tall glass, but somehow tasted stronger, more authentic, than many others I have tried around town. As for the caipirinha, its irresistible infusion of cachaça, sugar, and lime, was again executed to perfection. Sipping it in this setting, I could almost feel as if I was in Brazil. If you prefer vodka over cachaça, opt for the caipiroska. Its citrusy notes from the lime meld beautifully with the sugar and vodka, creating a perfectly balanced cocktail that leaves you wanting more.

By the end of our tasting night we were joking that Gaudí Cocktail Bar doesn’t merely serve drinks; they create experiences. Each cocktail is a mini-vacation in itself, whisking you away to some far-off land. All the while, you’re snugly anchored in the heart of Palma’s Sindicat, which, tonight, reminded me a bit of London’s Camden.

Till next time – cheers!

The Place

Gaudi Cocktail bar

Plaça de la Quartera, 7, Palma

871 70 47 00

Price

Cocktails from 5 euros during happy hour

Hours

Monday to Saturday 6pm-1am