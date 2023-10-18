Cocktail Hour: Cappuccino Grand Café

Love them for their charm or loathe them for their (perceived) pretentiousness, Cappuccino Grand Cafés are certainly an integral part of Mallorca’s social life in the south west of the island. I, for one, am a fan of an occasional visit, especially when friends or family from abroad are in town.

Some of my favourite Cappuccino locations include the palatial courtyard on C/ San Miguel and the secluded terrace at Palau March a few steps away from the Cathedral. Cappuccino cafes are always beautifully decorated, and, although they form part of a chain, each one is unique, and each one is more stylish than the next.

One that probably gets more than any others is Cappuccino Grand Café in Puerto Portals, spread on a couple of levels of a well maintained garden and overlooking the port. It is probably THE place in Mallorca to “see and be seen”. I love coming here early in the morning, before the crowds – to sip a cortado, munch on a croissant with butter and jam, and watch the port come to life...

Most people however, come down here at the weekends or in early evenings, to wind down with a glass of wine or a cocktail in hand. So, I decided that it was time for me to try one of Cappuccino’s cocktails too.

Refreshing Cucumber Fizz.

The port is busy with renovations these days, but the noise does not take much away from the place’s charm. I Looked at their classics such as a Mojito or Cosmopolitan but in the end went with a hopefully refreshing Cucumber Fizz. It came served in a tall ribbed glass, with plenty of ice and garnished with a rolled thin slice of cucumber. The cocktail was served with a generous little bowl of salted peanuts which, I thought, was a nice touch. The cocktail was slightly bitter on the first sip, but super refreshing. Gin, cucumber, elderflower, lemon and a dash of soda make a beautiful combination of flavours, which I would happily order again and again!

The Place

Cappuccino Grand Café

Plaça de Portals, 07181 Portals Nous

971 67 72 93

Prices

Cocktails from 15 euros

Hours