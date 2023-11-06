Meson Son Caliu is one of those hidden gems easily overlooked while driving from Palma to Palmanova—unless someone already familiar with it takes you there. In my case, one of my closest friends works in the area, so we've enjoyed lunch there on multiple occasions. During weekdays, they offer a 'menu del día'—a daily menu that remains consistent on specific days for an entire month. For a mere 14.50 euros, you're treated to a choice of starters, main courses, desserts, and even bread, water, and wine. The typical weekday crowd consists of local workers and a few solitary pensioners or couples.

Our recent visit on a Sunday was a different experience altogether. We made the mistake of not booking a table and ended up waiting for about 15 minutes - not too long, considering we could occupy ourselves with people-watching from one of the waiting tables. The restaurant was bustling, primarily with large family or friend groups, with only a handful of tables accommodating couples or smaller groups. I adore this kind of lively, slightly chaotic atmosphere, where locals dine and socialize. Long-standing waiters treat everyone like family. The restaurant's “claim to fame” is that actor Alvaro Morte - known for his role as the Professor in 'La Casa de Papel'- dined there. Following the event, they renamed the dish he ordered "arros brut del profesor" in his honor.

Beyond the weekday menu, Meson Son Caliu offers a broad selection of traditional Mallorcan dishes. They're especially known for their grilled meats, cooked to your preference on one of Mallorca's largest BBQ grills.

Once seated, we started with some bread and alioli. Though I usually skip this appetizer, my friend persuaded me to try it. The bread, resembling an extra-large gjevrek/simit (a typical Turkish bread roll), was warm and incredibly delicious. It reminded me of similar bread I ate in Macedonia years ago. I considered ordering some to take home but later forgot.

For our main courses, we both opted for steaks - my friend chose Angus beef ("Picanha"), while I went for BBQ Sirloin. Both were cooked to perfection: tender, juicy, and simply seasoned with ample coarse sea salt. The meat was accompanied by sliced potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and padron peppers. The meal was simple but delicious.

My friend also ordered a "Burrata Salad" with cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette, which was divine. The burrata was melt-in-your-mouth soft, and I loved the crunchy nuts and sweet sauce. We cleared our plates and the salad bowl in no time. Though we were too full for dessert, I noticed they offer one of my favourites: Cardenal de Lloseta. I will certainly return - both for the daily offerings and for a leisurely Sunday lunch - but next time, I'll be sure to reserve a table in advance.

PRICES

“Burrata” Salad with Tomato Cherries and Basil Vinaigrette 12.50€

BBQ Sirloin 16.50€

“Angus” Beef (”Picanha”) 21.50€

ADDRESS

Av. Son Caliu, 1, 07181 Palmanova

TELEPHONE

971 680 086

INSTAGRAM

@mesonsoncaliu

OPENING HOURS

Monday to Sunday 1pm to 12am