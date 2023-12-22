Couple of weeks ago I went with some friends to el Neo in the Santa Catalina neighbourhood in Palma, located and I thought I should write about it for this column. The first thing that struck me about el Neo was its exceptional service. The staff was incredibly friendly and attentive, making me feel welcomed from the moment I stepped in.

One of the highlights of my visit was the expertise of the bartenders. Naco stood out that day. He took the time to offer personalized recommendations, making each cocktail with genuine passion and care, while making jokes with us.

Bar Neo's menu was another aspect that impressed me. The fusion-style tapas were a cool blend of traditional and modern culinary styles. Every dish we tried, including the fresh bread and olives, was made with high quality ingredients. The food was both delicious and aesthetically pleasing. I particularly enjoyed Iberian bellota ham and Pork dim sum.

But back to the drinks, and more specifically cocktails… I went with gin based Garden Party, made with Hendrick's, lemon, apple juice, basil and syrup of roses. It looked gorgeous, resembling a tiny garden in a glass. It tasted slightly unusual, probably because of the rose, but it was deliciously refreshing and I would happily have it again.

The atmosphere of the bar complemented the innovative food and drink perfectly. The setting was vibrant, fitting seamlessly into the lively ambiance of Santa Catalina. Bar Neo seemed to cater to all occasions with its pleasant and welcoming environment. I was there with a group of friends, but would happily pick it up for a date as well.

All in all, my visit to el Neo in Santa Catalina was marked by excellent service, innovative cuisine, tasty cocktail and a charming atmosphere. It's a place I'd recommend to anyone looking for a unique dining and drinking experience either in that area or at their sister place in La Lonja.

Till next time – cheers!