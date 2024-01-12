Happy 2024, everyone! I hope that you have recovered from the festivities sufficiently enough to at least read about cool bars again if not quite visit one again. I have been hearing about Door 13 for years, but somehow never made it there till now. Over time it became a joke between my friend and me, as every time we planned to go, one of us got sick, or was unable to make it for whatever other reason. So, I am very glad to start the year with this very bar.

Hidden in one of the small streets not far from la Rambla, Door 13 is described as a speakeasy bar. There used to be a code on the door and you could only get in if someone who has been there before has recommended you the place and given you the code. A speakeasy bar, historically originating from the Prohibition era in the United States, refers to a hidden establishment that often requires patrons to know a secret entrance, a password, or indeed a code like at Door 13. These bars are known for their exclusive, intimate atmosphere and a sense of nostalgic charm. They typically focus on crafting high-quality, unique cocktails, often with a nod to classic recipes and inventive twists.

While a Door 13 they only offer a handful of cocktails, their list of whiskeys, gins and other spirits is pretty extensive. I went with Paloma, tequila and grapefruit juice based cocktail, served in a straight, tall crystal glass, garnished with half a slice of grapefruit and with the glass edge covered in pink salt. It was refreshingly delicious without being too heavy on tequila. My friend opted for a mocktail, without alcohol, and the barmen suggested a pretty tasty, pineapple based mix, which both of us thoroughly enjoyed.

We also loved the cosy atmosphere and the stylish mishmash of furniture from different eras here. As we were leaving, a band was getting ready to play. There is a different live band on every night, apparently, from swing to flamenco. We will definitely return for some of that!

At Door 13 they also make some specials from time to time, like Sant Sebastia cocktail in honour of Palma's patron saint celebrated on January 20. Let's see if we get a chance to try it this year as well!

Till next time – cheers!

▶ The place: Door 13 - Carrer de les Caputxines, 13, Palma

▶ Telephone:602 63 80 94

▶ Instagram: @door13bar

▶ Prices: Cocktails from 12€ // Mocktails from 10€

▶ Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday 8pm to 2am