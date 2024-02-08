Having been writing this column for a while, there is very little that can still surprise me, but a dog menu at a high end restaurant was a surprise indeed!

Last weekend I was invited to Hapimag Resort in Paguera - a “members only” resort owned by a Swiss company that runs similar resorts in over 30 countries all over the world. Their restaurant, Tentación, is one of the facilities open to the public. Another – a cocktail bar – will open within the next few weeks, so watch this space!

Initially uncertain about what to expect from a dog-friendly place in the woods above Paguera, I was positively surprised from the moment my friend and I approached the main building. We were greeted by Blanca, the resort manager, Riz, the maître d’, and their chef, Gastón Cotsifis. Given that it was slightly windy, we chose to sit inside, but this took nothing away from the stunning view of the Paguera bay in front of us. It could only get better on a warm sunny day on the terrace.

Tentación had a sort of understated elegance about it. It felt relaxed and casual, yet one could tell that every single detail was meticulously planned, including a nod to the local tradition in a form of blue and white “lengua mallorquina” pattern on the upholstery.

We started our feast with a glass of cava each and bowl of light and tangy citrus aioli and Mallorcan olives flavoured at home, served with a selection of Mallorcan and European breads. This was followed by a couple of big juicy Prawns in a crunchy breading, served with sweet chilli sauce.

Next, we had a plate of Salmon marinated and smoked at the moment with trampó Mallorquin and toasted almond emulsion. I loved the presentation of this dish, lifting the glass bell and the smoke filling up the space in front of me.

Next up, we tried Pumpkin cream with coconut milk and ginger, seasonal vegetables and pumpkin seed praline. This was absolutely delicious and I liked the mixture of a novelty element – pumpkin praline – with local ingredients, in this case crunchy seasonal vegetables. I noticed that every plate had a local element as well as the international and that is always a bonus for me.

For the mains, we opted for one meat and one fish dish, with a view of sharing them. I had croaker, a fish very similar in taste and texture to sea bass, and it was melt in your mouth soft. It was served with crunchy vegetables, similar to the ones we had with pumpkin soup, and I liked this continuation of the theme throughout the menu as well. My friend had a Matured beef sirloin steak with crispy millefeuille, mushroom ragú and piquillo pepper sauce. The meat was super tender and it went brilliantly with crispy potatoes and rich sauces. The main course was accompanied by local red wine and Riz told us that 50 cents of each sale went to help disadvantaged kids on the island.

For dessert, we shared a Warm Mallorcan Ensaimada with ginger ice cream and Sóller orange syrup and a couple of Tacos with dark chocolate ice cream & toffee and raspberry crisp. Once again, the local ingredients were skilfully incorporated into elaborate plates with contrasting flavours, textures and temperatures.

This was a true feast that I would happily repeat without changing a single moment. However, next time, I’m tempted to try some of the enticing pasta or rice dishes I glimpsed earlier on the menu.

The final surprise came in the form of a demonstration of a dog’s menu, with three options, including a salmon, a chicken and a turkey dish. This was definitely something new for me and I am sure it will delight our readers who like to dine out with their belowed pet by their side.

Location

Tentación @ Hapimag Resort Paguera

C/ Músic Torrandell 1, Paguera

971 000 425

Email: paguera@hapimag.com

The bill

Starters from 9 €

Mains from 16€

Desserts from 7€

Opening hours

12pm to 10pm

Serving lunch and dinner

The verdict

Excellent food, exceptional service and stunning views! Plus, your four legged friends are treated like a royalty here. What´s there not to like? I know it is only February, but Tentación is going straight to my top ten for 2024 and it will be hard to push down!