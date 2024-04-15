I have been meaning to write about open sandwiches for a while, and having just had one yesterday, I remembered that idea again. Aside from being very “Instagrammable,” open sandwiches are a healthy and nutritious alternative to the more traditional “menú del día.” There are many places around Palma where one can go for one of these quick snacks, and I have included below three of my favourites.

“La Finca” at Bacan

This latest addition to Bacan’s food offering is an homage to their friends Sebas and Juanpi’s La Finca, a great specialty coffee place that sadly closed down this year. La Finca open sandwich is made with labneh (a Middle Eastern yogurt that has been strained until it has the consistency of soft cheese), sweet onion, and mortadella on a thick slice of sourdough bread, and garnished with crushed pistachio & a splash of olive oil. Like most open sandwiches, it is a little bit messy to eat but absolutely deliious and super filling. Paired with a healthy kombucha drink, or a cup of specialty coffee, this is a pretty perfect light lunch.

“Halloumi cheese and avocado” at Mistral Coffee House

Anyone who regularly goes to Mistral must have tried their grilled halloumi cheese and avocado toast. A slice of toasted sourdough bread is topped with a generous helping of smashed avocado, two to three slices of grilled halloumi cheese, and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds. This is served with a side of cranberry jam. I absolutely love the mixture of rich avocado, salty cheese, and sweet seeds and jam. Again, it is super tasty and nutritious enough to keep you going until dinner time. Aside from this classic, you can usually find a toast of the month at Mistral, and it will typically include seasonal fruit or vegetables. One of my favourites in late summer and early autumn is the cream cheese, sliced plum (or peach) and basil toast.

“Norwegian salmon” at Hotto Coffee Lab by Surry Hills

Norwegian salmon with watercress and Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise is another interesting combination of ingredients, offered at Surry Hills’ Hotto Coffee Lab. It is served with their homemade pickles and a few roasted baby potatoes, making it look a little more like a whole meal than “just a sandwich.” I loved tuna mayonnaise sandwiches back in the UK and was pleasantly surprised with Hotto’s take on it, with salmon instead. Kewpie mayonnaise adds a umami-rich, tangy-sweet flavour to this Japanese-inspired sandwich. Again, add a cup of specialty coffee, a cold brew, or another drink for a full meal experience.

THE PLACES

Mistral Coffee House

Plaça de Weyler 2A, Palma

@mistralcoffee

Bacan Cafeteria

Carrer del Baró de Santa Maria del Sepulcre 12, Palma

@bacancafeteria

Hotto Coffee Lab by Surry Hills

Plaça de Raimundo Clar 12, Palma

@hottocoffeelab

PRICES

From 10 euros

THE VERDICT

Delicious, nutritious lunchtime options when a full meal would be too much. Look out for open sandwich options in your favourite specialty coffee cafes!