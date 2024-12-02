Does the consumption of certain foods evoke a psychologically pleasurable state in some people or is the question of soul food just a myth? For most of us, soup represents nourishment, healing, and comfort. But research in a recent issue of Psychological Science apparently shows us that soul foods such as chicken soup, also remind us of positive relationships as well as making us feel less lonely. So, it turns out that soul food really does exist and it’s time to make the perfect chicken soup.

The secret to a perfect soup is to make the perfect stock. Stocks need a little care and attention but if you follow these basic rules, you’ll be rewarded with clear-looking, healthy broths with flavours that are true and clean. For a simple chicken stock, place 2 clean chicken carcasses in a large saucepan and cover them with cold water. Bring the stock slowly to the boil and skim the impurities and fat from the surface as they rise to the top. Turn the heat down to a gentle simmer. Add 2 small, diced onions, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 2 sliced carrots, 1 chopped leek, 1 bay leaf, a celery stick and 2 sprigs of fresh thyme. Cook slowly for 2-3 hours and add a little cold water from time-to-time. Continue to degrease and remove all the impurities as they rise to the surface, then pass through a fine sieve. Remember if you make fresh stocks, you can also freeze them down to use later if you have any leftover.

The great French Chef Auguste Escoffier said, “Soup puts the heart at ease, calms down the violence of hunger, eliminates the tension of the day, and awakens and refines the appetite", while Beethoven claimed” Only the pure of heart can make good soup". One thing is for sure, freshly made soups rarely get the attention they deserve and are often inexplicably overlooked by most chefs these days. That’s a real shame as soup can be extremely versatile and tasty as well an endless source of nutrition.

Cream of chicken soup with herbed dumplings

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 chicken legs, skinned

2 onions

2 celery stalks

2 leeks

2 potatoes

1.2l chicken stock

1 sprig of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

250ml cream

Seasoning

Put the chicken legs in a large saucepan, cover with the chicken stock and bring slowly to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and remove any traces of fat and scum from the surface. Add the vegetables, thyme and bay leaves and simmer for 35-40 minutes. Add a little cold water if necessary. Remove the chicken legs, bay leaves, and thyme from the soup; add the cream and blend to a smooth puree. Season to taste. Serve by chopping the meat from the chicken legs and adding to the soup or garnish with herbed chicken dumplings.

Herbed chicken dumplings:

1 chicken breast, skinned & diced

1 egg

3 tbsp breadcrumbs

1 tsp chopped chives

1 tsp chopped parsley

Seasoning

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse to form a course paste. Do not over work. Using wet hands, form small round dumplings and fry them in a little olive until golden brown on all sides and cooked through.

Fresh Herb & Chard soup with crumbled feta

Prep time: 25 mins

Cooking time: 30 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

500g chard, washed, trimmed of tough stalks & chopped

1 litre vegetable stock

1 medium potato, peeled & diced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

200ml milk

½ tsp ground nutmeg

Juice of ½ a lemon

A small bunch of fresh chives, chopped

A small bunch of parsley, chopped

150ml cream or sour cream

150g crumbled feta cheese

Salt & pepper

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over low heat, add the onion and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened but not coloured. Add the potatoes and vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Turn heat to down and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the chard, herbs and nutmeg and simmer for 10 minutes more. Allow to cool slightly. Add the milk, cream, lemon juice and then blend to a smooth puree. Season to taste; pass through a fine sieve and then ladle into soup bowls. Scatter with crumbled feta cheese and serve immediately.

Mexican spiced red pepper & tomato soup with avocado & coriander yoghurt

Cooking time: 25 mins

Prep time: 15 mins

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

60ml olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 red peppers, seeded and finely chopped

1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

400g peeled tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

Litre vegetable stock

2tbsp Mexican spice mix

Juice of 1 lemon

Seasoning

Avocado & coriander yoghurt

360g plain low fat yoghurt

2 avocados, peeled & stoned

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 teaspoon salt

A small bunch fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Juice of one lime

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend to a puree. For the soup, heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Sweat the onions, red peppers, red chilli and Mexican spices over a gentle heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook for a further 10 minutes. Add the vegetable stock and simmer for 6-8 minutes. Carefully pour the soup mixture into a food processor and blend to a purée. Pass the soup through a fine sieve and season to taste. Serve with a spoonful of avocado-coriander yoghurt and sprinkle with Mexican spices.

Mexican Spice mix

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 tablespoons black peppercorns

4 tablespoons dried oregano

4 tablespoons ground cumin.

2 tablespoon chipotle chilli powder

2 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

Add all the ingredients to the spice grinder and pulse until coarsely crushed. Store in an airtight container.