UK airlines and tour operators fear that there will be flight delays until the beginning of July, a matter of concern for Mallorca's tourism sector in general and specifically for the likes of the coach companies, whose transfer schedules are being impacted. The tour operators point to a situation caused by "the avalanche of demand to travel abroad" and to some "difficult weeks" that lie ahead for airport operations.

At Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, there have been flight delays - to and from the UK - of up to five hours. These delays are aggravated by passport control, baggage reclaim and organisation of coaches for transfer to different parts of the island.

In the UK, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has told tour operators not to "overbook" if they cannot deal with demand because of personnel shortages, while insisting that scenes in recent days should not be repeated. The government and the travel industry are blaming each other for the problems.

It needs pointing out that issues at the airport in Palma tend to arise at peak times on certain days. There are holidaymakers experiencing delays, while there are others who are not.