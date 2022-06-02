Demand for travel has not been met with adequate planning and resourcing. | Teresa Ayuga
UK airlines and tour operators fear that there will be flight delays until the beginning of July, a matter of concern for Mallorca's tourism sector in general and specifically for the likes of the coach companies, whose transfer schedules are being impacted. The tour operators point to a situation caused by "the avalanche of demand to travel abroad" and to some "difficult weeks" that lie ahead for airport operations.
