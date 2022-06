Although Palma Son Sant Joan Airport is, in overall terms, the third busiest airport in the Aena network, at the weekend it was the busiest.

On Saturday, 1,004 flights were scheduled. In the end, there were 950; this was due to cancellations. Between Friday and Sunday, there were 2,822 flights. These exceeded the 2,770 at Madrid-Barajas and the 2,506 at Barcelona-El Prat.

Airlines and tour operators in Germany, Scandinavia and the UK are pointing to Mallorca being the main Mediterranean holiday destination at the start of the summer; school holidays in Germany and the UK have contributed to this. This strong demand means that Palma is the busiest holiday airport in the Mediterranean at present.