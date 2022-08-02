The Spanish government has approved a packet of measures for the air transport sector that includes investment of some 150 million euros in speeding up arrival and departure controls for non-EU passengers.

This will allow additional investment for automating passport control procedures and for reinforcing the entire technological process.

In May 2023, a single biometric system will be implemented at a European level for citizens of third countries entering or leaving the EU. This could cause delays in controls, so the investment takes this into account in order to speed up controls.