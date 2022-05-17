TUI say that forecasts for the high season are good, the expectation being that they will be close to the level that they were pre-pandemic.

Following a slowdown caused by the Omicron variant, bookings recovered significantly, and over the past six weeks new bookings have been above the comparable level that they were for summer 2019.

In April, there was "double-digit growth" in German and Dutch reservations for the summer, which were above 2019 levels. But in overall terms heading into the summer, "TUI UK are leading the way". TUI fly are operating 14 Spanish routes from 21 UK airports, with Mallorca, Tenerife and Ibiza being the most popular destinations.

In the case of the German market, indicators are for a level of summer business very similar to 2019. Mallorca is the most popular destination for German holidaymakers.

For the whole TUI group, bookings are at present 85% of the summer of 2019's, leading the tour operator to anticipate reaching the level of summer 2019 bookings this summer. This is based on the fact that there is still a high degree of late bookings, TUI adding that holidaymakers are spending more than they did in 2019.