Figures for May show that 24% of all international low-cost airline passengers who arrived in Spain did so at the three airports in the Balearics - 1.3 million passengers. This was the highest concentration of low-cost air travel in the country.

By contrast, there were 505,817 passengers who travelled with traditional airlines, a number which was below that of Catalonia with 577,221. The Balearics and Catalonia vie for national leadership in terms of numbers of foreign tourists.

Ryanair was the airline with the highest number of passengers. The UK headed the list of countries with passengers on low-cost flights followed by Germany and Italy.