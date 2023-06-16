Ryanair is seeking to clamp down on drunkenness on its UK flights to six Spanish airports by banning passengers from taking alcohol onto planes.

The airline has announced that in order to prioritise the comfort and safety of all passengers, customers will not be able to take alcohol on board. All hand luggage will be searched at boarding gates.

In the case of alcohol bought at airport shops, bottles must remain sealed until arrival. The airline explains: "Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage.

"If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold (e.g. plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided. Boarding gates will be carefully monitored and customers showing any signs of anti-social behaviour or attempting to conceal alcohol will be denied travel without refund or compensation."

Palma is one of the six airports. The others are Ibiza, Barcelona, Malaga, Tenerife South and Alicante.