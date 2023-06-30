Flights were heavily disrupted at the three Balearic airports on Friday morning following a computer breakdown which affected more than 500 flights at Palma, Ibiza and Minorca airports. The computer problems led the airport authorities to introduce flights restrictions which led to long air delays.

Airports in Catalonia and Valencia were also affected. Airlines reported that most of their flights had been delayed and slammed the airport authorities for not having a back-up plan. Thousands of people were due to pass through the three Balearic airports this weekend.

Image of the area affected by the computer failure, marked in red.

Airport authorities were working long and hard to try and fix the problem. The fault occurred at 12.10pm just as scores of flights were about to take off or land.

To check the status of flights at Palma airport click here.

During the summer months Palma airport is one of the busiest in Spain.

Are you affected by the computer breakdown? Send us an email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es