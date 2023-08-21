Ryanair’s battle with the Spanish airport authorities continues and this time the airline is has lodged a formal appeal against airport fee increases proposed by Spanish airport operator AENA.

AENA plans to increase airport fees, despite the Spanish government’s 2021 ruling for a five-year freeze, the airline says.

If AENA is allowed to proceed with their charge increase, this will mean airport charges rising at every airport in Spain, Ryanair says.

It says Ryanair’s Spanish growth has been made possible by the freeze in airport charges.

Capacity has grown by 12% to Spain this summer alone with 40 million seats.

AENA’s move puts this at risk, it claims.

Ryanair called on the Spanish Council of Ministers and the Spanish Regulator to protect the airport charge freeze.

It is a “brazen attempt to ignore the law,” says Ryanair.

Ryanair DAC’s CEO Eddie Wilson said: “AENA’s attempt to circumvent the charge freeze runs counter to government policy to support growth.

“This will mean airport charges will rise at every airport in Spain.”