On Tuesday, there were no longer passengers camped out at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, which was returning to normality after the effects of Sunday's storm and Monday's outage of the UK air traffic services (NATS).

The airport management said that 858 flights were scheduled on Tuesday and that only around a dozen arrivals from the UK had been delayed.

Although there aren't the same scenes at the airport, it is nevertheless the case that some British holidaymakers are still having to wait for flights home. A solution has been to fly them to Barcelona and get connecting flights there.

It is said that, in certain instances, UK passengers may have to wait until Thursday for a flight from Palma.